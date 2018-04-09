Obituary: Mary Anne Ramsteck, 72, longtime Wilton resident

Mary Anne Ramsteck, age 72, a longtime Wilton resident died peacefully at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Friday evening April 6, 2018, with her family by her side.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 7, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert Danby Neill and Elizabeth Donovan Neill. Mary Anne was the beloved wife of Justin X. Ramsteck.

In addition to her husband of fifty years, Mary Anne is survived by two daughters, Malia Ramsteck Gilman of New Canaan, Alexandra Ramsteck of Darien, and a son, Justin X. Ramsteck, Jr. of Fairfield. She leaves behind eight cherished grandchildren: Samuel, James and Grace of New Canaan; Julia, Katherine and Madeleine of Darien; and Lily and Fiona of Fairfield.

She is also survived by six siblings: sisters Darcy Neill of Brightwaters, NY, Patricia Neill of Takoma Park, MD, Kathleen Neill of Sag Harbor, NY, Virginia Neill Meade of Northport, NY and Belinda Neill Hartigan of Garden City, NY, and brother, Robert Neill, Jr. of Brightwaters, NY along with many treasured nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Elizabeth Neill Herman and Barbara Neill Safranski.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Whittingham Cancer Center, c/o Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple St. Norwalk, CT 06856 in Mary Anne’s name, https://www.norwalkhospital.org/departments/cancer-care-at-norwalk-hospital/give-now.

