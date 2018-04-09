Letter: Focus ’18 — appreciation to all

To the Editors:

On behalf of the Wilton Arts Council and the Focus ’18 Organizing Committee, thank you for your article on the Focus ’18 reception and awards presentation held at the Wilton Library on Friday, March 9, and for your coverage of the exhibition itself, which wrapped up last week after being on view for the month of March.

Focus ’18 was the 20th installation of our annual “Focus” photo exhibitions at the Wilton Library. These roughly month-long exhibitions are open to the public, attract professional and amateur photographers of all ages from Wilton and the region, and accept entries in three divisions: Adult; High School Student; and Youth (age 5 years to 8th grade).

We’d also like to thank all who together made Focus ’18 a success:

Our outstanding Exhibit Sponsors: Alice Snyder Real Estate; Beardsley Traveling Art Framer; Milford Photo; Photographic Solutions LLC; and Rockwell Art and Framing — all highly regarded local businesses to whom the Focus Committee is perennially grateful for their generosity.

Our Reception Sponsors who generously provided excellent food, refreshments and tableware for the reception: Bridgewater Chocolates; Portofino Restaurant and Bar; Stop and Shop, Wilton; and the Village Market.

This year’s exhibit judges, who gave of their time and formidable expertise in the blind judging of each photo based on qualities including artistic merit, technical quality, originality, and level of photographic challenge: Sandy Gennrich, Daryl Hawk, and Larry Untermeyer.

The fine musicians who provided the reception’s musical entertainment: David Arrazinni, Dennis Hyde, Martha Lind, and Richard Margo.

The hard-working volunteers of Focus ’18 who made it all happen once again: Patricia Benham, Paul Berger, Evie Bottali, Connor Golden, “Co-Co-Chair” Wayne Gura, Arlene Hazlewood, Dennis Hyde, Mitch Katz, Arthur Kennedy, Margi Montanaro, Barbara Sage, Tina Sarno, Jean Schlesinger, Paul Wear, and Sandra Wear.

The Wilton Library, our town’s cherished resource, which each year provides the great venue into which the public can freely enter and view the exhibition.

And, most importantly, the photographers of all ages who entered this exhibition to honor the mix of craft, care, talent and serendipity that goes into the making of that unique blend of art and utility known as a photograph.

Focus ’18 is over but it is not too soon to look forward to next year’s Focus ’19, which we trust will be another great show. We invite everyone to participate in Focus. You do not need to be a Wilton resident — you are welcome to join in as a committee volunteer, a participating photographer, an audience member strolling through the library, a buyer of any of the many fine photographs on sale — or all of the above! If you’re interested, send your email address to [email protected] and we’ll keep you posted about the Focus ’19 event schedule.

Anne Djupedal Gura

Beth Schneider

Co-Chairs, Focus ’18

Organizing Committee

Wilton, April 3