Boys lacrosse: DiNanno’s three goals lead WHS to win over Stamford

The Wilton High boys lacrosse team imporved to 2-0 on the season with an 18-1 rout of Stamford on Saturday in Stamford.

Next up for the Warriors is a showdown with New Canaan on Tuesday at home at 4:30.

Dean DiNanno led the attack with three goals and one assist, while Connor Drake had two goals and three assists and Brian Calabrese two goals and one assist.

Joe Scarfi also scored two goals, with single tallies from Alex Acosta-Rua, Reilly Sullivan, Nolan Quinn, Joe Murtha, Andrew Luciano, Ryan McDermott, Matt Morello, Matt Graham and John Kaufman.

Graham also had two assists, with single helpers from Murtha, Sullivan, Zach Rossi and Kaufman.