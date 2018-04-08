Wilton has occasional blackouts, despite cell installations

Wilton is known as a town where there are occasional cell phone blackout areas, but it’s not for lack of infrastructure.

A check of the Connecticut Siting Council records for the town, which show the location and size of various cell towers and other installations, shows the town is actually covered pretty well with equipment.

“Some of them are not towers. Some of them are rooftop antenna mounts or electric transmission line structure antenna mounts, which are located at relatively low heights compared to stand-alone towers,” said Melanie A. Bachman, executive director and staff attorney for the siting council. A self-supporting lattice is a tower that stands on its own. A power mount is an antenna array attached to an electric utility structure. There are those attached to wood poles and others attached to flagpoles.

Why are there blackout areas?

“Topography and development (buildings and other structures) are major factors in the extent of coverage,” Bachman said.

Following are Wilton’s cell installations: