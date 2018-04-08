Boys tennis: Wilton edges Norwalk 4-3 for first win

After dropping a pair of 4-3 decisions to defending state champs to open the season, the Wilton High boys tennis team was on the winning end of a close match on Saturday at Norwalk.

The Warriors (1-2) got a win at fourth singles from Conrad Emerson and dominated the three doubles matches to score a 4-3 win.

Wilton was coming off 4-3 losses to Weston and New Canaan.

The Bears (1-1) swept the first three singles matches, including a three-set win at first singles from Taishi Hosokawa, who rallied from a set down to beat Jay Cassone.

Yuuki Hosokawa and Prem Dave won in straight sets at second and third singles for Norwalk.

Emerson swept his match at fourth singles over Jeb Boyrer, losing only one game.

The Warriors won 36 of the 37 games in the doubles matches, getting 6-0, 6-0 wins from the teams of Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy, and Rithwik Shivram and Rahul Vallabhajosula.

At third doubles, Aidan Burke and Aidan Jasinski won 6-0, 6-1.

Results were:

Wilton 4, Norwalk 3

Singles:

Taishi Hosokawa (N) def. Jay Cassone, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2;

Yuuki Hosokawa (N) def. Clay Adams, 6-3, 6-2;

Prem Dave (N) def. Tor Aronson, 6-0, 6-2;

Conrad Emerson (W) def. Jeb Boyrer, 6-1, 6-0;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy-Owen McKessy (W) def. Billy Neschis-Pablo Quiceno, 6-0, 6-0;

Rithwik Shivram-Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Tyler Cappadona-Jonathan Randretsanilo, 6-0, 6-0;

Aidan Burke-Aidan Jasinski (W) def. Christian Miller-Jason Milord, 6-0, 6-1.