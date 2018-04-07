Club for Brits invites members

British expats are invited to join the Wilton Brit Club, formed “to create a space that affords the opportunity for Brits to connect and socialize, bringing a little slice of home across the pond,” a press release said.

Jayne Peacock got the idea to start the club after seeing a Facebook post of a newly arrived expat in Wilton who was seeking friendship. Nearly 20 Brits responded.

“I have always wanted to start this club since I arrived from England 30 years ago,” she said, “and now the time has come.” She has gotten responses from people in Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding and Weston.

Planned events include a celebration party on May 19 for the upcoming royal wedding, a pub night on June 15, and a curry night on Sept. 15. There will also be monthly coffee meetings hosted by members, with the first on April 19.

Those born in the United Kingdom interested in signing up may email [email protected].