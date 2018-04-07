Close shaves

Joel and Josh Darkwah were among the more than 60 students and adults who got their heads shaved during Wilton High School’s 10th annual St. Baldrick’s event on March 15. More than $27,000 was raised to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation in raising awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer. The two brothers are scholars of A Better Chance (ABC) of Wilton, which gives inner city, academically talented minority youth the opportunity to achieve their dreams through education. The Wilton program has been in existence for more than 20 years with the help of many donors and volunteers. There are seven male and six female scholars living in town and attending Wilton High School. Information: abcwilton.org.