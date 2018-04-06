Wilton roundup: Girls tennis loses battle to Rams, girls golf falls to Eagles

Girls tennis

The Wilton and New Canaan girls tennis teams staged an epic battle on Thursday in New Canaan, with the Rams pulling out a 4-3 victory.

Four of the seven matches went to three sets, and another was a 7-6, 7-6 decision. The Rams won two of the three-set matches.

At second singles, Maddy Wilson rallied from a set down to beat Wilton’s Emma Caldwell, taking the third set 6-4.

At third singles, New Canaan’s Caroline Mayock also came back after losing the first set, winning the third set 7-6 to edge Wilton’s Cara Kilmartin.

Wilton (1-1) got a win at first singles from Izzy Koziol, who edged Ashley Walker, 7-6, 7-6; and at Sophie Gardner, while at fourth singles Sophie Gardner swept Wilton’s Jelena Sypher — pulling out the second set 7-6.

The Warriors got three-set wins at first doubles from Arden Lee and Amber Li, and at third doubles from Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert. New Canaan won at second doubles with the team of Chloe Sigg and Jordyn Lee.

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Ashley Walker, 7-6, 7-6;

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Emma Caldwell, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4;

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Cara Kilmartin, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6;

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-1, 7-6;

Doubles:

Arden Lee and Amber Li (W) def. Cassidy Little and Jenny Loomis, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3;

Chloe Sigg and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Gerri Fox and Alexandra Iotzova, 6-2, 6-3;

Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert (W) def. Liz Gehnrich and Valentina Zamora, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Girls golf

Trumbull 213, Wilton 230

The Wilton High girls golf team opened the season on Thursday against Trumbull at Tashua Knolls.

The Eagles shot a 213 and defeated the Warriors, who shot a 230.

Karli Williams led Wilton with a round of 56, while Sophia Kammerman and Madeline Pennino both came in with 57s. Maya Fazio and GiGi Hills rounded out the scoring with 60s.