The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 30 through April 5, 2018.

17 Chessor Lane, Ellen R. Nolan, to Jennifer Ugarriza and Jose Ugarriza-Rivas, $400,000.

20 Comstock Lane, Louise W. Herot Estate, to Henry E. Habgood, $465,000.

201 Millstone Road, Michael R. and Tova Weiss, to Millstone Property Holdings LLC, $1,150,000.