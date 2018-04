The Wilton Police Department will conduct its annual awards ceremony Monday, April 9 at 6 p.m. in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.

Refreshment will be served after the ceremony.

Awards include the medal of valor, officer of the year, meritorious police service, community police officer of the year, Emergency Medical Service, and citation of commendation.

The sponsors of the event are the police department and the Wilton Rotary Club.