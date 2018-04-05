Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, April 5, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Fourth of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paper Botanical Daffodils, Thursday, April 5, Wilton Library. Laurie Davis provides pre-cut supplies and step-by-step instructions for making a yellow and green everlasting daffodil. Pick a session: 1-3 or 6:30-8:30. Cost: $30, payable in advance. Register: 203-762-6342 (no online registration).

Tax Primer for Small Business, Thursday, April 5, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Workshop covers business forms and how taxes affect a business owner’s business and personal return. Also, identity theft, audits, estate taxes. Speaker is Joseph R. D’Agostin retired from the IRS. Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Free, questions: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Check-in at 5:30.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Friday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Eclectic Eight Art Exhibition features eight artists whose work was on display during Wilton Library’s Summer Shows. Works include watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, and drawings. Media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin.

Bird Walk, Saturday, April 7, 8-9:30 a.m., Millstone Farm, 180 Millstone Road. Wilton High School teacher and birding expert Jim Hunter leads a walk sponsored by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Meet at the main house, bring binoculars/cameras and hiking shoes. Limit 20 people, register: millstonefarm.org, click on workshop. In case of inclement weather call 203-451-2516 for cancellation notice.

Needle Felting Workshop, Saturday, April 7, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about the process of making felt from wool using felting needles. They will create a needle-felted animal. Snack: apple roses. Members: $10/child, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15/child, maximum $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Candlelight Concert, Sunday, April 8, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Flutist Barli Nugent and harpist Nancy Allen perform works by Krumholtz, Damase and Gaubert. Tickets: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Vacation Week Movie, Tuesday, April 10, 3-4:45, Wilton Library. The Pixar movie Coco will be shown. Free, no registration.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, April 10, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, April 11, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, April 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn about Wilton Library’s free online learning services. Presented by Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, April 12, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Fifth of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Vacation Week Movie, Wednesday, April 11, 3-4:45, Wilton Library. Ferdinand will be shown. Free, no registration.

Vacation Week Movie, Thursday, April 12, 3-4:45, Wilton Library. Despicable Me 3 will be shown. Free, no registration.

Bird Walk, Saturday, April 14, 8-9:30 a.m., Millstone Farm, 180 Millstone Road. Wilton High School teacher and birding expert Jim Hunter leads a walk sponsored by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Meet at the main house, bring binoculars/cameras and hiking shoes. Limit 20 people, register: millstonefarm.org, click on workshop. In case of inclement weather call 203-451-2516 for cancellation notice.

Stained Glass Workshop, Saturday, April 14, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will make stained glass sun catchers and snack on stained-glass cookies. The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members, $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Sunday, April 15, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Guitarist Mimi Fox will perform accompanied by Mike Asetta on bass. Reception follows. Suggested donation is $10. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tax Reform Reality Check, Tuesday, April 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Taxes and future retirement will be discussed. Speaker: Michael Alimo of USA Financial and Tax Services. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

10 Things You Need to Learn About College Admissions, Thursday, April 19, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultant Beth Manners will review the process from putting a college list together to writing an essay. For high school students and their parents. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paint it Up!, Friday, April 20, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fairy, Gnome and Animal Homes, Saturday, April 21, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Three guided walks are offered: 10-11:30, noon-1:30, 2-3:30. Collect items along the way and then build a habitat to take home. $15/child. Information/registration: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance, Saturday, April 21, 6-9 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, Station Road. Girls in third through fifth grades may attend with their dad, uncle, grandfather or an older relative. Dance floor with DJ Marvin Parsons, photo sessions, nail painting, refreshments. Formal dress recommended. Tickets: $50 per couple, $25 per additional guest, available at trackside.org. Information: 203-834-2888 or email [email protected]

Wilton Democratic Town Committee Spring Breakfast, Saturday, April 28, 9-11, Trackside Teen Center, Station Road. Selectwoman Deborah McFadden and attorney Paul Burnham will be honored as Democrats of the Year. Guest speaker is Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence. Tickets: $35 in advance (wiltondems.org), $40 at the door, $5 for children 6-18, free for children 5 and under.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 28, 1-2:30, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn about amphibians and why vernal pools are so important to their survival. Tall, waterproof boots suggested. Trails are not stroller-friendly. Registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.