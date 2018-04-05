Girls lacrosse: Rams win defensive battle over Wilton, 6-4

New Canaan snapped a 3-3 tie with a 3-0 run midway through the second half and went on to defeat the Wilton High girls lacrosse team 6-4 in Thursday night’s early-season showdown at Lilly Field.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors (1-1), while the Rams bounced back from Wednesday’s overtime loss to Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

The Warriors jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead just over three minutes into the game on goals by Eva Greco and Paisley Eagan, but New Canaan’s defense did not give up another shot for the next 20 minutes, allowing the Rams to tie the game, 2-2.

Braeden Dial scored both the goals for New Canaan, at 11:55 and 7:15, as the first half ended in a 2-2 tie.

Karlie Bucci gave the Rams their first lead of the game, 3-2, about 1:30 into the second half, off a Dial assist.

Wilton evened the score with 14:40 left on a fine individual effort by Greco. Julia Ozimek scored from the side of the cage with 13:13 left, and Jane Charlton rifled a shot on the run inside the right post with 8:51 left, putting New Canaan up 5-3.

After Charlton won her own draw, the Rams held the ball and scored again, with 6:34 left, when Mckenna Harden scored in front off a feed from Dial.

Sophia Sudano kept Wilton’s hopes alive with a strong run to the goal, scoring with 3:07 left to cut the lead to 6-4. But Charlton won her third draw control in the final 10 minutes to keep the ball in New Canaan’s possession.

“Jane Charlton did a spectacular job on the draw controls,” said New Canaan head coach Kristin Woods, who was happy with her team’s effort after falling behind early.

“I think in the beginning we came out a little flat. We picked it up at the end. I think our kids showed a lot of good composure,” she said. “Wilton played a great game today. There are a lot of spectacular players on their team. It was a well-fought game.”

Wilton head coach Meredith Meyran was upbeat about her team’s effort, despite the loss.

“We’re actually really positive. I thought our defense played great. The amount of defense we played to hold them to six goals..anytime you hold New Canaan to six goals is kind of a win. We just weren’t able offensively to get the kind of output we needed tonight,” she said. “I give credit to New Canaan. I thought their defense played really great.”

Dial finished with two goals and two assists to lead the New Canaan attack, with other goals by Bucci, Charlton, Ozimek and Harden. Lauren Bisceglia also had an assist.

Greco had two goals to lead Wilton, with Eagan finishing with a goal and assist. Sudano also scored.

Paige Brown finished with eight saves for Wilton and Caroline O’Dea had three saves for the Rams.

New Canaan had 18 total shots to Wilton’s 11.