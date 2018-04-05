Girls golf: Wilton set to begin new era

Over its first four years, the Wilton High girls golf team grew from a new program with a handful of players to one that qualified for the state championships two straight years.

The two players who helped get the Warriors to this point, however, are now gone, marking a new era for the program.

NoraNoël Nolan and Morgan Hickey, both four-year starters and the team’s top two golfers all four years, have graduated.

“This is an interesting year. Those two girls didn’t miss a match for four years,” said head coach Stuart Waack. “This is a turnover year. We’re not a new program anymore.”

The Warriors are scheduled to open their season today against Trumbull at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

Nolan, a two-time all-FCIAC player, became Wilton’s first all-state player, and first New England qualifier, last spring. She finished third at the FCIAC championships and sixth at the state championships.

Nolan had an average of just over 40 (for nine holes) while Hickey averaged about 45.

Wilton returns three starters in senior captains Maya Fazio and Sophia Kammerman, sophomore Madeline Pennino, and welcomes back junior Karli Williams, who started two years ago but didn’t play last season.

The Warriors also add junior Gigi Hill, who started at Joel Barlow as a freshman but didn’t play last year.

Waack said all the returning players have come back a little better, although the lousy spring weather hasn’t given him much of an opportunity to assess the team.

Fazio and Kammerman, the team’s two top golfers, have steadily climbed up the ranks over the last three seasons.

“They played the 5-6 positions together, and they played 3-4 positions together, and this year they’ll play 1-2 together,” he said.

The roster includes 16 players, most of whom will be on the developmental JV squad and helped Waack and his assistant pros at Silvermine Country Club.

The overall goal as always, said Waack, is to continue to grow girls golf in Wilton and in Fairfield County.

Rounding out the roster are seniors Alexandra Curtin, Ashleigh Hawthorne, Claire Healey, Sophie Phelan, Adriana Sudano, Kelly Wang and Caroline Wilson; juniors Chloe Mandel and Abigail Mejia; sophomore Megha Gupta; and freshman Annika Wisdom.

Girls golf

Last year: 3-11

Post-season: 14th at state championship

Captains: Maya Fazio, Sophia Kammerman

Key losses: NoraNoel Nolan (all-state), Morgan Hickey

Top returners: senior Maya Fazio, senior Sophia Kammerman, freshman Madeline Pennino

Key newcomers: junior Gigi Hill, junior Carly Williams