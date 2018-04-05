Eversource earns excellence award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have given Eversource their 2018 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award in Connecticut for its continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the program.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the EPA and DOE for our energy efficiency efforts in Connecticut,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “The Energy Star program has been a great partner with us in this effort and we will continue to collaborate with them to create a more sustainable future for our customers.”

Eversource was recognized for delivering Energize Connecticut programs and services, including in-home energy-improvement service, Home Energy Solutions, as well as its customer’s use of Energy Star-certified lighting and appliances.

The company was also acknowledged for its multifamily property initiative.

In addition to its recognition in Connecticut, Eversource was given the Sustained Excellence Award for its energy efficiency work in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The company — along with fellow Connecticut utilities United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas — will be recognized by the EPA and the DOE at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20.