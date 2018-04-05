Boys tennis: Warriors lose tough one to New Canaan

The Wilton High boys tennis team suffered its second 4-3 loss against an elite foe to open the season, this time falling to New Canaan at home on Thursday.

The Warriors (0-2) got wins from first singles player Jay Cassone and third singles player Aidan Burke, and from the first doubles team of Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessy.

The Rams got wins in the singles from Matt Brand and Sai Akavaramu, and in the doubles from the teams of en Graham and Alessandro Sulpizi, and Jamie Cutler and Griffen Dayton.

Results were:

New Canaan 4, Wilton 3

Singles:

Jay Cassone (W) def. Jason Lee, 6-1, 2-1 (ret.);

Matt Brand (NC) def. Clay Adams, 6-4, 6-1;

Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Tor Aronson, 6-2, 6-1;

Aidan Burke (W) def. Andrew Zuo, 7-5, 7-5;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy and Owen Mckessy (W) def. Luke Crowley and Aryan Pal, 6-4, 6-4;

Ben Graham and Alessandro Sulpizi (NC) def. Conrad Emerson and Rahul Vallabhajosula, 6-0, 6-3;

Jamie Cutler and Griffen Dayton (NC) def. Chuck Li and Henry Greene, 6-3, 6-1.