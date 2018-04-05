Baseball: Gabriele, Phillips shut down Weston in opener

Ryan Gabriele and Kyle Phillips combined for a three-hit shutout as the Wilton High baseball team opened the 2018 season with a 3-0 win over Weston on Thursday at home.

Gabriele started and went five innings, allowing three hits and one walk to get the win. He struck out eight.

Phillips came on in the top of the sixth with runners on first and second and no outs and retired five straight batters to get the save. He allowed no hits or walks over two innings of work.

Wilton took a 1-0 lead in the third when Jack DiNanno’s sacrifice fly scored Brendan Skewis, and made it 2-0 in the fifth on another sac fly by DiNanno, this time scoring Drew Phillips.

The play of the game came in the top of the sixth, after singles by Dan Covino and Scott Lyon had put two runners on for the Trojans with no outs. Will Bunkoci then drove a ball into the left-centerfield gap, but Skewis made a remarkable catch of the sinking liner and doubled off the runner on second.

Wilton added another run in the bottom of the seventh when Skewis singled to score Jack Forgione.

For the game, Skewis was 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Drew Phillips went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Dillon Lifrieri was 2-for-2 with a walk.

Gabriele went 1-for-3 and Kyle Phillips went 1-for-4. Forgione scored a run.

For Weston (0-2), Lyon, Covino and Dan Olin (triple) each had one hit.

Olin took the loss, going five and two-thirds innings and allowing three runs (2 earned) on eight hits and one walk, with nine strikeouts. Liam Odierna pitched one third of an inning.