Wilton real estate sales — March 23-29, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 23 through March 29, 2018.

85 Rivergate Drive, Christine M. Delmar, to Alistair Duke and Itala Goncalves, $750,000.

163 Spoonwood Road, Hudson City Savings Bank, to Trevor and Kim Kurtzman, $525,000.

198 Danbury Road, Thomas and Anne Sheridan, to 200 Danbury Road LLC, $1,050,000.

555 Danbury Road, Grant Hill Properties LLC, to 555 Danbury Road LLC, $528,000.

555 Danbury Road, Frances Sharp Matthesen TR, to 555 Danbury Road LLC, $132,000.

59 Danbury Road, Caroline Apts Co., to Wilton Properties RSK LLC, $4,350,000.

16 Bryants Brook Road, Brian and Kim Holland, to Allan Thompson and Breena Cook, $615,000.

236 Westport Road, Robert Fitzpatrick and Luisa Milevoj, to Scott and Caroline McBurney, $890,000.