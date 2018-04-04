Wilton names DiNunzio new head football coach

E.J. DiNunzio has been named the new head varsity football coach at Wilton High School, director of athletics Chris McDougal announced Wednesday morning.

DiNunzio was a freshman coach at Wilton last fall. He replaces Bruce Cunningham, who stepped down last month.

DiNunzio, who also coaches the WHS junior varsity baseball team, has begun the process of putting together his staff, said McDougal.

“His interview was outstanding. He was very prepared. He is very, very organized,” said McDougal. “He’s a great communicator with both kids and adults. He knows the kids. The kids were very excited that he stepped up.”

DiNunzio has 10 years of coaching experience. He coached the modified (middle school) football program in Eastchester, was JV coach and then assistant varsity coach at Lincoln High School in Yonkers, N.Y., and then assistant varsity coach in New Rochelle, N.Y.

McDougal said the school had 17 candidates for the head football coach position, which was reduced to a group of six for the second round of interviews, and then three finalists for the third round of interviews.

The committee included McDougal, a school administrator, two varsity coaches and the athletic trainers for the first round of interviews, and for the second round included McDougal, a school administrator, a separate varsity coach, the trainers, and a former parent and board of education member.

The final interview was conducted by McDougal, WHS principal Robert O’Donnell and the human resources director.