DAR genealogy workshop

The Southwest District of the Connecticut Daughters of the American Revolution and the Drum Hill Chapter, NSDAR, are sponsoring a genealogy workshop at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 7, at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. The workshop is open and free to any woman interested in joining the DAR.

Attendees will hear a short presentation and then have the opportunity to work with experienced genealogists. They should bring any documentation already collected about their lineage. Participants should plan to bring some lunch. Coffee, tea and dessert will be provided.

Any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible for membership. The Drum Hill Chapter includes members from Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding and Weston.