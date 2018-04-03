Obituary: Henry Rost, 77, of Wilton

Henry “Hank” Rost passed away peacefully on March 23, 2018 at the age of 77.

Born in New York City on October 4, 1940, he was the son of Henry and Peg Rost.

Hank’s father, Henry, was President and Managing Director of the Plaza Operating Company, which controlled the Plaza and Savoy-Plaza hotels in New York, the Copley Plaza hotel in Boston, and the Nacional Hotel in Havana. Hank’s mother, Peg, had a long-term career in real estate.

The family resided at the Plaza Hotel for the first few years of Hank’s life, then moved to Wilton, CT. Hank graduated from the Trinity-Pawling School and the University of Denver. One of Hank’s first jobs out of college was in the Ad Sales department at the New Yorker. He then made his way back to Wilton and following in his mother’s footsteps, became President and owner of Realty, Seven, Inc.

In addition to his real estate career, Hank also served as President of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps where he found a true calling working in Emergency Medicine and worked tirelessly to expand the Corps’ services.

Hank loved sailing and sailed his boat, The Weatherbird, from the coast of Maine to the Bahamas. He served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Search and Rescue.

Hank retired to Essex, CT in 2008 and became an active member of the Essex Yacht Club. He had a passion for antique cars and could often be spotted around town in his 1967 Mercedes convertible or 1960 Bentley.

Hank was a devoted father, loyal friend, and charismatic gentleman and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

A memorial service is planned for a later date; in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps in Hanks’ honor.