Girls tennis: Wilton 5, Weston 2

The Wilton High girls tennis team opened the season on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Weston at home.

The Warriors got straight-set wins at first singles from Izzy Koziol and at second singles from Emma Caldwell, and swept the three doubles matches without losing a set.

Results were:

Wilton 5, Weston 2

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (Wi) def. Ally D’Aquino, 6-0, 6-3;

Emma Caldwell (Wi) def. Rachel Finkel, 6-2, 6-2;

Lila Pocsik (We) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-3, 6-3;

Mariel Zech (We) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-4, 6-1;

Doubles:

Amber Li-Arden Lee (Wi) def. Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman, 6-2, 6-0;

Grace Cahill-Gerri Fox (Wi) def. Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin, 6-3, 7-5;

Mackenzie McCormick-Kate Seelert (Wi) def. Audrey Levine-Selena Yee, 6-3, 7-5.