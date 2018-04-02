Wilton girls lacrosse should be in the hunt for titles

After a 10-5 regular season last year, and a quick exit from the FCIAC playoffs, the Wilton High girls lacrosse team put it all together at the end with an impressive run to the Class L state championship game.

With that momentum at their back, eight returning starters and an army of strong newcomers, the Warriors are poised for big things.

“We’ll be very strong this year. We’re going to have a lot of people contributing,” said head coach Meredith Meyran. “I think the depth on this year’s team is pretty impressive, so we’re excited about that.”

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on Tuesday at Daniel Hand in Madison.

Gone from a year ago are all-American midfielder Rebecca Wistreich, all-state players Ellie Armstrong and Sydney Brant, and defensive starters Ally DiSanto and Sarah Hinck.

While those kinds of losses would normally be impossible to replace, it’s also unheard of for a team to be able to add two all-Americans to the lineup — which the Warriors are able to do with seniors Eva Greco and Paisley Eagan.

Both were all-Americans as sophomores for Wilton. Last year, Greco suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of action, while Eagan transferred to a prep school.

Greco returns to the attack line along with fellow senior Julia Bonnist and sophomore Sophia Sudano, who both came on strong in the state playoffs. Sudano in particular came into her own at the end of last year as a game-changer in the midfield.

Sophomore Taylor LaMantia is the most likely candidate for the fourth attack spot, with the attack line also looking for contributions from seniors Megan Lynch and Francesca Cawley and sophomore Callie Drake.

Eagan rejoins an already strong midfield line that features returning starters in juniors Julia Skillin and Carly Sullivan. Returning starter Zoe Lash and new sophomore Meghan Lane are also in the mix at midfield.

Lash, a two-year starter on defense (and all-FCIAC honorable mention pick last year), will also see time on the backline if needed.

The midfield line will also include sophomores Anna Sherman and Olivia Gladstein.

On defense, the Warriors return one starter in senior Emmy Goodwin. Junior Delia Freliech, who saw key minutes last year, is also back but is currently sidelined by an injury, as is another returning defender, senior Carly Lattimer. Moving into more prominent roles on the backline are returning seniors Olivia Roman and Molly Ward.

Five newcomers vying for time on defense are juniors Sara Wiltshire, Caroline Coffey and Marge Koch, and sophomores Cassidy Costello and Delaney Liston.

The Warriors return both goalies from a year ago in senior Paige Brown and junior Bridgette Wall, who both have plenty of varsity playing time under their belts and are well-tested.The team adds another goalie this year in junior Phoebe Beshilian.

Meyran said the number of returning players and the quality of the new players give Wilton as much depth as she’s ever had.

“Our sophomore class is really strong, and some of the girls who were on JV last year have really stepped up their game and will likely see time,” she said. “We have a lot of options. We’re really excited. Everybody’s really working really hard, and the girls are really ready and focused on the season.”

Wilton girls lacrosse

Last season: 13-7

Post-season: lost to Staples in FCIAC quarterfinals, 13-9; lost to Darien in Class L finals, 13-10.

Captains: Eva Greco, Emmy Goodwin, Paige Brown.

Key losses: M Rebecca Wistreich (All-American), A Ellie Armstrong (first team all-state), Sydney Brant (second-team all-state), D Ally DiSanto, A Margaret Smith, D Sarah Hinck.

Top returners: senior G Paige Brown, senior D Emmy Goodwin, senior A Julia Bonnist, senior A Eva Greco, senior M Zoe Lash, sophomore M Sophia Sudano, junior M Julia Skillin.

Key newcomers: senior M Paisley Eagan, sophomore A Taylor LaMantia.