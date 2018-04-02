Weston edges Wilton in boys tennis

The Wilton High boys tennis team opened the season on Saturday at Weston against the defending Class M state champs, suffering a tough 4-3 loss.

The Trojans swept the singles matches, with Sebastian Cesallas rallying for a thrilling three-set win over Jay Cassone at first singles, taking the third set 7-5.

Weston also got a three-set win at third singles from Grady Tarzian, who came back from a set down to defeat Tor Aronson.

Matt Sydney and Nick Moy both scored straight-set wins for Weston.

Wilton got a straight-set win from Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy at first doubles over Reid Brostoff and Steven Dampf. The Warriors’ third doubles team of Aidan Burke and Ben Iannuzzi also won in straight sets.

At second doubles, the team of Rahul Vallabhajosula and Rithwik Shivram won in three sets over Drew Berkin and Stephen Binder.

Weston 4, Wilton 3

Singles:

Sebastian Casellas (We) def. Jay Cassone, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5;

Matt Sydney (We) def. Clay Adams, 6-3, 6-0;

Grady Tarzian (We) def. Tor Aronson, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2;

Nick Moy (We) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-3, 6-3;

Doubles:

Henry Murphy-Owen McKessy (Wi) def. Reid Brostoff-Steven Dampf, 6-4, 6-2;

Rahul Vallabhajosula-Rithwik Shivram (Wi) def. Drew Berkin-Stephen Blinder, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2;

Aidan Burke-Ben Iannuzzi (Wi) def. Cameron Weiller-Tony Fontana, 6-2, 6-0.