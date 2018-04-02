SeeClickFix announces upgrades

Wilton’s SeeClickFix program got a workout during the winter storms, but that’s not the only use for this application. The first selectwoman’s office is recommending residents take the app with them to report non-emergency issues of all sorts, such as trees down across a trail, a playground equipment problem at school, or litter in the parks. Each report is sent directly to the appropriate town department to be addressed and resolved.

Last week, SeeClickFix announced a new mobile app, SeeClickFix iOS 5.0, with a complete redesign and feature upgrade. The new app is expected to make reporting faster and easier, improving accuracy and efficiency with features such as the ability to get a location from photos, identify potential duplicate issues, and improve mapping and geo-locating.

The app enables residents to send pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more of problems they encounter. Residents can also view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors and create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their neighborhood, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform provides officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging town residents throughout the process.

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on Android, iPhone and Blackberry. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports to wiltonct.org and seeclickfix.com.