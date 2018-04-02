Abilis announces Spring for Abilis Gala

Abilis, a nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its Spring for Abilis gala event on Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m., at the Wee Burn Country Club in Darien.

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Live auction items include a one-week stay in a 3-bedroom villa at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in the Dominican Republic, a catered dinner for 12 by Watson’s in Greenwich, and a VIP-access tour of The Juilliard School by its president.

Tickets are $350 a person and all proceeds support Abilis and its services. Registration for the event is available at 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

The gala co-chairs for the event are Fran Cohen of Weston, Daniella Mini of Greenwich, Adriana Ospina of Stamford, and Martha Perry of New Canaan. All four have very strong connections to Abilis as they are mothers of young adults who participate in Abilis Life Skills Programs in Greenwich and Stamford — Ali, Diego, Alejandra, and Ross, respectively. The Life Skill programs are designed to help young adults who become more independent, find meaningful jobs, and participate more fully in the communities in which they live.

The funds raised at the Spring for Abilis gala will help Abilis provide essential services and supports for more than 700 individuals of all ages with special needs and their families in lower Fairfield County. For tickets, sponsorships, journal ads, auction donations, and more event information, visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

Abilis is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families from birth throughout their lives. Abilis provides services to individuals living in Fairfield County towns including Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Westport, Weston and Wilton. For more information, visit abilis.us, facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.

