Summer music concert series to continue

The summer music concert series that brought hundreds of residents to Schenck’s Island and Merwin Meadows last year is back.

The series will feature four new bands on alternating Sundays at the two parks from July 15 through Aug. 5, First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice told the Board of Selectmen March 19.

“Again we will be welcoming sponsors to assist with the cost, and there is a sponsorship form on the town website,” Vanderslice said.

Food trucks were on-site at Merwin Meadows offering food and beverages. Concertgoers were encouraged to set up a blanket or chair, bring a picnic and sit back and enjoy the music. Parking at Schenck’s was available across the street from the chess park; only parking for the handicapped was allowed at Schenck’s Island.

Corporate or individual contributions in any amount are welcome. For information on how to make a contribution, email Sarah Gioffre at [email protected]. A link will be placed on the town website.

For questions about the concert series, visit wiltonparksandrec.org or email Steve Pierce at [email protected].