Nurses and library team up for support groups

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will join with Wilton Library to offer two eight-week support groups beginning next month.

First is a caregiver support group that will meet on Monday evenings from 6 to 7:30, April 2 through May 21. The second is for those grieving the death of a spouse. It will meet Wednesday afternoons from 1 until 2:30, beginning April 4 and running through May 23. Both groups will meet in the President’s Room at the library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. They are free, but pre-registration is required. Call the nursing agency at 203-834-6341, ext. 316.

Caregivers

Family caregivers make it possible for their loved ones who are ill to remain at home in comfortable and familiar surroundings — and out of costly institutions. It is a bittersweet journey of love and commitment that often takes a toll, both mentally and physically, on caregivers.

“Any person caring for a loved one at home with a chronic illness or debilitating condition soon realizes that they have lost their independence and freedom,” Bonnie Verses, a counselor with the nursing agency, said in a press release. “The stress, isolation and exhaustion can be overwhelming for caregivers. They need to talk with others in similar circumstances, where they will find empathy and understanding that isn’t available anywhere else.”

Loss of a spouse

The group for those who have lost a spouse will explore the grieving process and the profound sense of personal loss those left behind experience.

“With the death of a spouse, we experience the loss of what is probably the most fundamental relationship in our adult lives,” Verses said. “We not only lose a loved one but a vital part of our own identity as well. It can feel like half of our self is gone when a husband or wife dies and this can be terribly traumatic.”