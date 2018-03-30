What’s open and closed for Easter?

Easter is on Sunday, April 1, this year. While it is a religious holiday, it is not a federal one.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Friday-Sunday, March 30-31, and resume normal business hours Monday, April 2.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed.

Post offices will be closed.

Banks will be closed.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will be open.

Wilton town offices, Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Senior Center and Department of Motor Vehicles and The Wilton Bulletin will be closed, as they normally are on Sundays.