Stronger receives Best ATC award

Stronger International has received the Best Mile2 Authorized Training Centers of 2017 for the North America Region award.

“Mile2 congratulates the best Mile2 Authorized Training Centers of 2017. This is a monumental achievement as over 100 locations around the globe compete for this prestigious award. Only one ATC in each region is chosen on an annual basis who we feel has performed to the 2nd mile,” said Raymond Friedman, CEO of Mile2, in a statement.

Stronger International is a leading provider consulting, on-tie, live-remote and cloud-based virutal training to help organizations in the public and private sector develop effective strategies for security awareness, proactive prevention, detection and remediation from cybercrime and identity theft. Stronger International services a global client base from its headquarters in Spokane, Washington, with offices in Wilton, Salt Lake City, Utah, Jacksonville, Fla., and Bremen, Germany. The company is a certified Woman Owned Small Business and registered with GSA as a provider to the agencies and military of the United States government.

Mile2 is a developer of proprietary vendor neutral cybersecurity certifications accreditd by the NSA. The courses are approved on Homeland Security’s NICCS training schedule and for the FBI’s preferred cybsercurity certification requirements.