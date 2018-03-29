Wilton Y gymnasts shine at Fedorka Invitational

In the thick of competition season, the Wilton Y Gymnastics Team competed at the Third Annual Emily Fedorko Invitational in Darien on March 10-11. The gymnasts in red represented Wilton with spirit and skill and took home multiple trophies, medals and event titles.

Overall, the Level 4, 6 and 8 teams each placed second all-around, and the Level 3 team took fourth place.

Wilton results were:

Level 3

For Age 8, Tess D’Andraia placed third on bars and fifth on vault (9.0).

For Age 9 Junior, Evy Theriault came in fourth in the all-around, with third on beam (9.25) and bars, fourth on floor and fifth on vault.

For Age 9 Senior, Mia Decore was the all-around champion, winning the title on vault (9.2), beam (9.4) and bars. Grace Jeanes took home the silver all-around trophy, earning the title of floor champion (9.2) and placing third on vault (9.04) and beam.

For Age 10 Junior, Alyssa Duarte was fourth in the all-around, taking the title of floor champion (9.0) and placing fourth on vault (9.0) and bars.

For Age 10 Senior, Rowan Morse took home fourth in the all-around, winning the title of bars champion (9.3) and scoring 9.35 on vault (third).

For Age 11, Abby Jones was third in the all-around, scoring 9.4 on vault (third), 9.3 on bars (second) and 9.35 on beam (fourth). Lia Carusone placed fourth on vault (9.3) and fifth on beam (9.15). Winnie Quigg won the silver medal on vault (9.45) and scored 9.05 on beam. Abigail Schmitt placed fourth on floor (9.0) and scored 9.0 on vault.

For Ages 12-over, Isabella Cerra placed fifth on bars (9.35) and earned 9.2 on beam.

Level 4

For Age 10, Taylor Archambeau came in sixth in the all-around, taking home fourth on beam (9.15) and bars (9.2), and fifth on vault (9.0) and floor (9.25). Cailyn Cruickshank scored 9.15 on floor.

For Age 11, Kaelyn Talisse took home fourth in the all-around, placing fourth on beam (9.4) and bars. Lauren Condon won fifth in the all-around, earning 9.4 on beam (9.4) and placing fifth on floor.

For Age 12, Wilton flooded the all-around podium. Jeni Von Bartheld was the undisputed all-around champion, earning the titles of vault champion (9.3) and co-floor champion (9.3), and scoring 9.1 on beam and 9.0 on vault (third).

Ella Arghirescu took home the second-place all-around trophy and was crowned beam champion with an incredible 9.85, while also placing second on bars and fifth on floor.

Sofia Vitti was the recipient of the bronze all-around trophy, earning the title of vault champion (9.2), placing third on bars and floor, and scoring 9.15 on beam.

Elizabeth Fahey placed fourth in the all-around and was co-floor champion (9.1), while also earning second on vault (9.1) and beam (9.7). Ella Mancuso rounded off the podium with the sixth-place all-around trophy, earning 9.4 on beam (fourth), and placing fourth on floor and fifth on bars. Isabella Silverstein took the bronze medal on floor. Emma Incao’s steady nerves earned fifth on beam with 9.25.

For Ages 13-15, Simona Gheorghe was sixth in the all-around and took home the title of beam champion (9.6), and placed fourth on vault (9.0) and bars. Nina Ferrucci scored 9.3 on beam (fourth), and placed fifth on vault and bars. Madeline Mosquera’s expressive floor routine landed her with title of floor champion (9.1).

Level 6

For Ages 11-12, Ashley Umhoefer was second in the all-around, earning the title of vault champion with an amazing 9.85, and scoring 9.7 on bars (second), 9.65 on floor (fourth) and 9.4 on beam (fourth). Alyssa Smeriglio scored 9.3 on bars, 9.2 on beam (fifth) and 9.1 on floor. Sofia Blessing earned 9.05 on bars, 9.15 on beam and 9.35 on floor.

For Ages 13-14, Donna Stepnowsky had a fabulous meet, bringing home the second-place all-around trophy with 9.2 on beam (second), 9.4 on vault (second), 9.3 on floor (third) and 9.45 on bars (third). Alyson Scheurkogel was fifth in the all-around, placing third on vault (9.0), fourth on floor (9.25) and fifth on bars (9.1). Kaylie Berghaus was fifth on bars (9.1) and beam (9.0). Grace Condon took the title of floor champion (9.45) and placed fourth on beam (9.1).

For Ages 15-over, Ava Walker was the undeniable all-around champion, placing first on floor (9.5) and beam (9.45), second on bars (9.1) and third on vault.

Michaela Kane stood in the next spot of honor on the podium with a second-place all-around finish, was crowned bars champion with an almost flawless 9.85, and placed second on floor (9.05) and vault, and fourth on beam.

Level 8

For Age Junior, Olivia Mannino scored 9.4 on floor (third), and 9.0 on bars (fourth) and beam.

For Age Senior, Emma Daughtery was third in the all-around, placing second on floor (9.2), and third on vault, bars and beam. Kate Ginsberg came in fourth in the all-around, taking the titles on floor (9.3), beam and vault Champion, and placing fourth on bars.