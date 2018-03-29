Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

March Walk for Seniors, Thursday, March 29, 10 a.m. Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the Autumn Ridge parking lot off Sharp Hill. Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 29, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Third of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2-4, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Free event with crafts, food, and egg hunt, which will be held by age group through fifth grade. Bring your own basket, open to all. Register: WCCEaster.eventbrite.com. Information: 203-762-5591.

Caregiver Support, Monday, April 2, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Support group presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County for those caring for a loved one who is ill. First meeting of an eight-week support group through May 21. Free, pre-registration required: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

Loss of Spouse Support Group, Wednesday, April 4, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Support group presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County for those grieving the loss of a spouse. First meeting of an eight-week support group through May 23. Free, pre-registration required: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

Why Your Child Isn’t Sleeping, Wednesday, April 4, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. A program on how to help children fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up well rested. Presenter Alison Bevan is the Pediatric Sleep Specialist at The Center For Advanced Pediatrics in Darien and Norwalk. Free, registration highly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, April 5, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Fourth of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paper Botanical Daffodils, Thursday, April 5, Wilton Library. Laurie Davis provides pre-cut supplies and step-by-step instructions for making a yellow and green everlasting daffodil. Pick a session: 1-3 or 6:30-8:30. Cost: $30, payable in advance. Register: 203-762-6342 (no online registration).

Tax Primer for Small Business, Thursday, April 5, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Workshop covers business forms and how taxes affect a business owner’s business and personal return. Also, identity theft, audits, estate taxes. Speaker is Joseph R. D’Agostin retired from the IRS. Free, questions: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065. Check-in at 5:30.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Friday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Eclectic Eight Art Exhibition features eight artists whose work was on display during Wilton Library’s Summer Shows. Works include watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, and drawings.

Bird Walk, Saturday, April 7, 8-9:30 a.m., Millstone Farm, 180 Millstone Road. Wilton High School teacher and birding expert Jim Hunter leads a walk sponsored by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Meet at the main house, bring binoculars/cameras and hiking shoes. Limit 20 people, register: millstonefarm.org, click on workshop. In case of inclement weather call 203-451-2516 for cancellation notice.

Needle Felting Workshop, Saturday, April 7, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about the process of making felt from wool using felting needles. They will create a needle-felted animal. Snack: apple roses. Members: $10/child, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15/child, maximum $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Candlelight Concert, Sunday, April 8, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Flutist Barli Nugent and harpist Nancy Allen perform works by Krumholtz, Damase and Gaubert. Tickets: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.