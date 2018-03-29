Smith tops Wilton public school earners

With a $242,000 salary, representing a $35,974 increase over the previous year, Superintendent Kevin Smith is the Wilton Public School District’s top paid administrator of 2017-18.

The second-highest-paid administrator is Assistant Superintendent Charles Smith, whose salary remained the same as last year at $191,532.

The following eight administrators make up the remainder of the top 10 list of highest-paid salaries in the school district:

Robert O’Donnell, Wilton High School principal: $181,648.

Andrea Leonardi, assistant superintendent for special services: $180,000.

Maria Coleman, human resources director: $174,675.

Jennifer Mitchell, Cider Mill principal: $168,160.

Lauren Feltz, Middlebrook principal: $165,634.

Kathryn Coon, Miller-Driscoll principal: $163,242.

Donald Schels, Wilton High School associate principal: $154,263.

Sharon DeAngelo, assistant director of special services: $151,453.

While Leonardi was hired last summer, the other seven administrators worked for the school district last year.

O’Donnell’s salary reflects a $3,644 increase from last year, Coleman’s reflects a $4,675 increase, Mitchell’s reflects a $2,333 increase, Feltz’s reflects a $6,641 increase, Coon’s reflects a $3,242 increase, Schels’s reflects a $3,064 increase, and DeAngelo’s reflects a $5,303 increase.

Anne Kelly-Lenz, who works as the financial director for both the town and the schools, is receiving a salary of $177,040 this year, about $90,000 of which is covered by the school district.

Administrators

Administrators in the Wilton school district are contracted to either 205-day or 12-month work years, according to the Wilton Administrators and Supervisors Association contract, which expires June 30, 2020.

The special services director, assistant director of special services, and technology director each get a $250 travel allowance per month, according to the contract.

Newly hired administrators or those promoted to higher-paying administrator classifications are to be placed within the district’s set salary range, according to the contract. From there, they are to advance within the range and be paid at a salary fixed by the Board of Education that is no less than the maximum for their respective year of employment:

First year: No less than 7.5% below the maximum.

Second year: No less than 5% below the maximum.

Third year: No less than 2.5% below the maximum.

Fourth year: No less than the maximum salary.

The maximum position salaries for the 2017-18 year for administrators and supervisors hired on or after July 1, 2016, are as follows:

High school principal: $185,803.

Middle school principal: $174,352.

Elementary school principal: $170,189.

Director of special services: $170,189.

Associate high school principal: $162,382.

Technology director: $162,382.

Assistant high school principal: $157,177.

Assistant director of special services: $156,137.

Athletic director: $154,055.

Preschool director: $150,932.

Middle school dean (12-month contract): $150,412.

Assistant elementary school principal: $141,044.

Middle school dean (10-month contract): $135,318.

The maximum salaries of administrators and supervisors hired prior to July 1, 2016, follow a different schedule. According to the contract, their salaries will “increase proportionally over a four-year period such that there is no difference between their current salary and the annual ‘maximum’ salary by the start of the 2019-2020 year.”

In addition, administrators with either a Ph.D. or Ed.D. receive an annual $2,000 stipend, according to the contract.

Teachers

According to Wilton’s teacher contract, which expires June 30, 2020, teachers are required to work a minimum of eight hours a day during a “normal work year” of 187 days.

Wilton teachers could earn between $47,828 and $118,966 during the 2017-18 year, depending on their education level and number of years working for the district.

For each additional year of work, a teacher receives a new level of base pay. The Wilton School District has a maximum of 10 steps for those with a bachelor’s degree, 14 steps for a master’s and up to 15 steps for Sixth-Year certificates and doctoral degrees. The salary schedule begins at Step 2.

A second-step teacher with a bachelor’s degree earned $47,828, while a 10th-step teacher with the same degree earned $70,711.

A second-step teacher with a master’s degree earned $53,147, while a 14th-step teacher with the same degree earned $96,327.

A second-step teacher with a Sixth Year certificate earned $57,284, while a 15th-step teacher with the same degree earned $110,174.

A second-step teacher with a Ph.D. earned $63,035, while a 15th-step teacher with the same degree earned $118,966.

Teachers are also able to earn higher salaries as they earn additional graduate credits or advanced degrees, and according to the contract, teachers not yet at maximum step were advanced one step this school year.

Instructional leaders also receive the following stipends for extra days of work based on their categorized positions:

Category 1 — $16,206.28 for 15 extra days.

Category 2 — $12,963.87 for 12 extra days.

Category 3 — $9,722,89 for nine extra days.

Category 4 — $8,103.14 for seven and-a half extra days.

Category 5 — $6,481.94 for six extra days.

Category 6 — $4,861.44 for four and a half extra days.

Category 7 — $4,321.29 for four extra days.

The categories include the following positions:

Category 1 — Wilton High School applied arts, English, guidance, math, science, social studies, special education, technology, world language and NEASC instructional leaders, FAPA instructional leaders in the district, and special education instructional leaders at Middlebrook, Cider Mill and Miller-Driscoll.

Category 2 — Wilton High School civic and social experience instructional leaders, Miller-Driscoll grade-level leaders, district-level library/media instructional leaders, and Middlebrook team leaders, STRIDE (Students Turning Risks into Diverse Experiences) instructional leaders, and world language instructional leaders.

Category 3 — District-level physical education and health instructional leaders.

Category 4 — Technology instructional leaders at Middlebrook, Cider Mill and Miller-Driscoll.

Category 5 — Cider Mill unified arts and world language instructional leaders.

Category 6 — Cider Mill enrichment instructional leaders.

Category 7 — Cider Mill house/grade-level team leaders.

The teacher contract also includes stipends for five other positions:

TEAM Program coordinator: $16,206.28 for 15 extra days.

District webmaster: $12,963.87 for 12 extra days.

Senior internship coordinator: $12,963.87 for 12 extras days.

SSD (Services for Students with Disabilities) coordinator: $9,722.89 for nine extra days.

School webmaster: $6,481.94 for six extra days.

Under the teacher contract, a recognition payment of $300 will be paid on Feb. 1 of each fiscal year to each school district employee who earns his or her first master’s degree, and a teacher who obtains his or her national board certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards will receive a one-time recognitional payment of $1,000.

Secretaries, clerks and aides

Board of Education Chair Christine Finkelstein told The Bulletin that the district’s secretaries, clerks and aides contract has not yet been settled.

Under the district’s previous contract, which expired June 30, 2017, these district employees were paid hourly wages for either 52-week or 183- to 185-day work years, ranging from $22.22 to $39.36, depending on their positions.

Custodians

According to the Wilton Custodians’ Union contract, which expires June 30, 2022:

The lead custodian earns $28.56 an hour.

Custodians earn between $22.73 and $25.25 an hour.

Head custodians earn between $26.91 and $29.90 an hour.

Maintenance staff earn between $27.91 and $31.01 an hour.

These hourly salary rates come with general wage increases of 25 cents and 2% for the 2017-18 year.

Custodial staff who do not use sick, personal business, serious illness in the immediate family, and bereavement leave days during an entire school year receive a “perfect attendance” bonus of $500, and those who use fewer than three leave days receive a bonus of $250.

To view the district contracts, visit wiltonps.org/board-of-education and click “Current Union Contracts” under “Meeting Documents” on the right-hand side.

To view the district contracts, visit wiltonps.org/board-of-education and click “Current Union Contracts” under “Meeting Documents” on the right-hand side.