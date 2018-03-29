Senior Center News

Genealogy workshop

Kevin Cleary will offer a genealogy workshop at the senior center on Monday, April 9, 10. to noon. Have you ever wondered where your family migrated from or where your second cousins are today? With the help of the computer and a vast database of information, you may be able to find answers to these questions. With Kevin at your side, you will actually be able to get started.

Reservations required, call 203-834-6240. Fee: $10.

Tax relief program

You may receive benefits under Wilton’s tax relief program for elderly or disabled homeowners if:

You were at least 65 or older as of Dec. 31, 2017, or your spouse was; or you were at least 60 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2017, and you are the surviving spouse of a taxpayer who qualified for tax relief at the time of his/her death; or you are under 65 years of age and permanently totally disabled under Social Security Disability; and

You have been a Wilton taxpayer for at least one year; and

You have occupied your Wilton property as your principal residence for more than 183 days during the past 12 months; and

·Your qualifying household income for 2017 is $81,700 or less.

You may be entitled to a reduction in your real estate tax and you may be able to postpone payment of a percentage of the tax balance.

The application deadline is May 15, 2018, for tax credit and tax deferral benefits affecting your real estate tax bill payable in July 2018 and January 2019. Applications are available at the assessor’s office in town hall. For more information, call the assessor’s office at 203-563-0121.

Women in Service

Ryan McKenna, manager of the Office of Advocacy and Assistance, and the Connecticut Veterans Service Organizations are searching for women veterans of World War II and need your help. They are planning an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women in service. The women will receive the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal as well as the World War II Victory Medal. If you know of any women who served during World War II and would like to be recognized for their service, please contact Sarah Heath at Social Services, 203-834-6238, or [email protected].

Coming events

Friday, March 30, Good Friday, Senior Center Closed.

Monday, April 2, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Drawing the Landscape; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, April 3, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:30, Feed Your Heart at Ridgefield VNA; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, April 4, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Watercolor Workshop; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Duplicate Bridge.

Thursday, April 5, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10, Basic Drawing with Martha Talburt; 11, Blood Pressure Screening by visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 12:45, Bingo.