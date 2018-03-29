Obituary: James (Jim) Tremante, 68, of Wilton

James (Jim) Tremante, 68, of Wilton, CT, passed away on March 7, 2018 after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of 44 years to Bonnie (O’Neil) Tremante, devoted father to J.T. (April) of Jackson Hole, WY, and Leah Bohnemann (Mark) of Bozeman, MT. One of Jim’s most treasured roles was grandfather to Jimmy and Ceci Tremante and Reagan Bohnemann. Jim is also survived by his mother Vivian Tremante, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Teresa O’Neil, nephews Brendan and Andrew O’Neil, sister-in-law Susi Burton, nephew and niece James and Lauren Burton, and mother-in-law Anne O’Neil.

Jim was born in Mount Vernon, NY, and lived for many years in Silver Spring, MD, where he attended Northwood High School and was proud to have wrestled on the Varsity team. He attended Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA, where he earned a BS in Finance and was a brother of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Jim and Bonnie met in Sociology class their sophomore year at Penn State and married after graduation on March 31, 1973, in Holland, PA. After college Jim worked for First Pennsylvania Bank in Philadelphia as a Foreign Exchange Trader and enjoyed a six-month training program in London with his new family. He then took a management job at City National Bank of Detroit before moving on to J.P. Morgan in New York. In 1984 Jim left banking to work at GE Capital from which he retired after 25 years as an Executive in Exposure and Risk Management.

Jim and Bonnie and their two children have lived in Wilton, CT, since 1984. Despite a busy career, Jim always found time to support his children’s sports and artistic interests, whether coaching them as youngsters or cheering them on from the sidelines. Jim never missed an opportunity to see dance and theater productions and enjoyed listening to piano performances in his home. He was an avid fan of the Warrior football and lacrosse teams and the Lady Warrior lacrosse and field hockey teams. Jim and Bonnie also attended many Penn State football games every year and supported their Alma Mater with passion.

An accomplished athlete, Jim was a daily gym enthusiast and could also be found at the Salem Golf Club in North Salem, NY, playing a round of golf. He most enjoyed traveling to Jackson Hole, WY, and Bozeman, MT, to ski, hike, bike, boat and visit his children and grandchildren. His favorite gatherings always included family and friends when hosting summer and holiday events, and he enjoyed indulging Bonnie’s gardening passion and playing his outdoor music. His vibrant presence will be missed in our family and among our friends.

A reception for friends and family was held on Sunday, March 11, at Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Regional Hospice and Homecare, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT, 06810.