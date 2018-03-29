Library Lines

March to the beat of a different drum

Kids ages 4 to 8 not only get to beat a different drum, but they get to make their own in the program, Drumming with Mr. K, on Saturday, March 31, from 3 to 4. Mr. K has been making African drums and leading drum circles for many years. The children will learn a brief history of African drums and the process of making them. They will then get to participate in a drum circle using instruments such as the djembe and the dundun. The children will even make their very own drums out of various recycled materials to take home. Registration is required.

Visiting nurse support

The library has entered into a partnership with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County which now offers two important programs. The first is Caregiver Support on Mondays, April 2 through May 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This eight-week program is designed specifically for caregivers to help relieve the isolating and lonely experience of long-term care for someone who is ill, which can be stressful and exhausting. This group will help caregivers find support, empathy and understanding with others in similar circumstances. The second program is Loss of a Spouse on Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23, from 1 to 2:30. This bereavement support group is for those who are grieving the loss of a spouse, another experience that can be isolating and overwhelming. Both support groups are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required for both groups. Call Laurie Petrasanta at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

Make or buy something special

The library’s Innovation Station hums along each and every day with someone creating something for someone. On Wednesday, April 4, people will be able to discover what they can create with the Maker Demo & Pop-up Shop in the library’s gallery from 10 to 6. People may just stop by and check out the equipment and/or purchase aprons, tea towels, wine stoppers and other items made in the Innovation Station. Now is the time to start learning how to make Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifts, teachers’ gifts, graduation gifts, or just thanks-for-being-you gifts; or just buy something already made!

Rock-a-bye baby

A parent’ nightmare can be trying to get their child to sleep; when the young one doesn’t sleep, nobody sleeps and that becomes a bad pattern in any household. The library is hoping to help with the program, Why Your Child Isn’t Sleeping and What You Can Do About It, on Wednesday, April 4, from 7 to 8 p.m. The program is designed to help parents get their children to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up well rested. Topics include: five components of healthy sleep; why children wake up at night; night feeding — hunger or habit?; early rising; bedtime resistance; nightmares vs. night terrors; underlying medical conditions that affect sleep; and practical strategies to improve a child’s sleep. The presenter is Alison Bevan, pediatric sleep specialist at The Center for Advanced Pediatrics in Darien and Norwalk where she works with children of all ages to improve sleep. She is a certified gentle sleep coach, Happiest Baby educator, and a member of The International Association of Child Sleep Consultants. There is no charge. Registration is highly encouraged.

Glitter Fairy strikes again

The library is pleased to offer Paper Botanical Daffodils with Laurie Davis, aka The Glitter Fairy, on Thursday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. or from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Laurie will provide all the pre-cut supplies and step-by-step instructions to make a beautiful yellow and green daffodil stem ready for a bud vase for the home. If time permits, there will be extra supplies for attendees to make a second or third stem — a nice start to a spring bouquet. The cost is $30 per adult, payable in advance. Once the reservation is made, a check should be made out and sent to Wilton Library to confirm the reservation. Those wishing to participate should call 203-762-6342 and specify the 1 p.m. or the 6:30 p.m. session since registration cannot be done online and space is limited.

Tax info for business

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present Tax Primer for Small Business, a seminar that helps small business owners with understanding the impact of taxes. The workshop on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., covers all the business forms and how taxes affect the business owner’s business and personal return. Other related topics include identity theft, audits, and estate taxes. Speaker Joseph R. D’Agostin has over 40 years’ experience in accounting and taxes while working in public accounting, small business and the IRS where he retired in 2008 as a revenue agent. He also has been an adjunct at Fairfield University since 1972 and Manhattanville since 2009. There is no charge. Registration is required. To register, visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

The library will be closed Easter Sunday, April 1. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.