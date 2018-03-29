Despite losses, WHS girls tennis team may be better

Coming off one of its best seasons in the last two decades, can the Wilton High girls tennis team pick up where it left off despite losing eight players from a year ago?

According to head coach Ben Alexander, the answer is yes.

Through a combination of returning talent, younger players improving and the addition of talented ninth graders, the Warriors will be have one of its strongest teams in some time, he said.

“It’s a brand new team. I think it will be comparable (to last year’s team). I think we’ll be very competitive in the FCIAC,” said Alexander, in his second year as head coach.

Last season, the Warriors finished 13-3 in the FCIAC, only the second time in 17 years they had reached the 13-win mark.

The team lost a total of eight players from a year ago as players either graduated, suffered injuries or moved out of town.

Fortunately, the Warriors return sophomore Izzy Koziol, who will play number-one singles, along with another top player in senior Jelena Sypher, who played third singles last year and will be at either two or three singles this year.

Freshman Emma Caldwell, a USTA-ranked player, is also in the hunt for the spot at second or third singles.

After that, the lineup is unknown, with four or five players battling for the fourth and final singles spot. And how that shakes out will also go a long way in deciding the doubles lineup

Other returning varsity players in the mix are senior captain Cara Kilmartin, junior captain Arden Lee, juniors Amber Li and Gerri Fox, and sophomore Alexandra Iotzoba.

Also in the miz are senior Lindsey Kuczo and juniors Julia Morano, Mackenzie McCormick and Kate Seelert, and another talented freshman, Grace Cahill.

Wilton girls tennis

Last year: 14-6

Post-season: lost to New Canaan in FCIAC quarterfinals; lost to Staples in Class L quarterfinals;

Captains: Arden Lee, Cara Kilmartin

Key Losses: Natalie Ivanov, Rachel Low, Kira Essig, Hannah Jung

Top returers: Izzy Koziol, Jelena Sypher, Cara Kilmartin, Amber Li, Arden Lee.

Key newcomers: freshman Emma Caldwell, freshman Grace Cahill.