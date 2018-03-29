Bank marks 20 years in Wilton

Fairfield County Bank’s Wilton Office is marking its 20th anniversary of service this year with a week-long celebration. In 1998, Fairfield County Bank, formerly known as Ridgefield Bank, expanded to Wilton and named Carol Johnson, vice president and branch manager of the office on Old Ridgefield Road.

“One of the many advantages of a community bank is knowing and understanding the communities we serve,” said Johnson, who also volunteers for numerous organizations in town including the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and Wilton Library.

Through Saturday, March 31, Johnson is hosting a week-long celebration thanking Wilton for welcoming the bank 20 years ago. There will be a drawing for a basket with gifts from Village Market, Wilton Auto and Tire, Signature Style, Sweet Pierre, Ancona’s Wine and Liquors, Cactus Rose, Portofino, Regency, Tusk N Cup, Wilton Chamber, and Orem’s Diner. To enter the drawing, stop by the office at 190 Old Ridgefield Road to complete an entry form.

Founded in 1871, Fairfield County Bank is a $1.5 billion community bank with locations throughout Fairfield County. Information: fairfieldcountybank.com.