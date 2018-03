Good Friday is on March 30 this year. While it is a religious holiday, it is not a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed.

Wilton public schools and Board of Education offices will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Library will be open.

Post offices will be open.

Banks, pharmacies, and grocery stores will be open.

Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed.

The Wilton Bulletin will be open.