Traffic in town center drops

Traffic in the town center on River Road in the vicinity of Ogden House has dropped from 9,016 cars per day in 2003 to 7,719 cars per day in 2015, according to data provided by Wilton Police Chief John Lynch.

Lynch spoke about the traffic counts to seniors at a meeting last week. He said all the traffic counts were taken during the months of November and December, the holiday shopping season.

A few years earlier, in 2001, there were 8,946 cars per day, Lynch told The Bulletin.

“These are older studies, but we will be formulating new ones once we purchase the new equipment in July,” Lynch said of the traffic counts.

The data from 2001 and 2003 is likely higher because that predates the expansion of Route 7 from a two-lane to a four-lane road, said Capt. Robert Cipolla, spokesman for the department.

Prior to the expansion it was likely there was a slight increase in traffic through the center as it was used as a cut-through to avoid traffic congestion on Route 7, Cipolla said.

“Please be mindful that the traffic counts provided were mainly from the southern section of River Road where the residential condo complexes are as opposed to the more commercial area of the town center,” Cipolla said.

He said the police plan to obtain more up-to-date data on the more commercial area of the town center when they have new equipment in the next fiscal year.

The new equipment counts traffic from the side of the road, and does not involve drilling into the road or interfering with snowplows, Cipolla said. It also gives average speeds.