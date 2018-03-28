Police Log: Fugitive captured

Fugitive

With the assistance of the Wilton post office, Wilton police apprehended a Virginia woman wanted by police in Pinellas County, Fla., on March 23 at 1:37 p.m.

Michelle Marie Foley, 45, of 107 Levinson Pass in Williamsburg, Va., lived for a time at 37 Cannon Road. By the time Wilton police learned she was wanted in Florida, she had moved out of the area. However, police checked with the post office and learned her mail was still there. Foley returned on March 23 and went to pick up her mail, at which time postal officials notified police, who approached her at the post office. They arrested her without incident.

She was held as a fugitive from justice on $250,000 bond and was arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on March 26. She faces extradition to Florida, where she is wanted on larceny-related charges. Foley has a criminal history in four states, police said.

Probation violation

A traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration turned into a series of arrests for a Bridgeport man on March 25. Police stopped a car on Danbury Road near Seeley Road at 11:37 that night. During the stop, police detected an odor of marijuana and initiated a search of the vehicle and its occupants — the driver and a passenger.

The passenger, Ovidio Marquez, 25, of 247 Willow Street in Bridgeport, was found to have a half-ounce of marijuana and 10 small folds of heroin in his pocket, which totaled 2.4 grams. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

While facing being fingerprinted at police headquarters, Marquez admitted he had originally given police a false name, for which he was charged with interfering with an officer.

Police also learned there was an active violation-of-probation warrant out of Bridgeport Superior Court, and Marquez was served and processed on the warrant. Lastly, there were also two active warrants for his arrest for failure to appear in the Bridgeport court. Police served and processed these warrants as well. These warrants were on drug-related charges.

Marquez was held on a total of $211,000 bond — $100,000 for the violation of probation and $100,000 for one of the failure-to-appear warrants, $1,000 for the second failure-to-appear warrant, and $10,000 for the Wilton charges. He was held in custody and arraigned on March 26.

The driver of the car was ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Suspended license

A Norwalk man was stopped for having illegal tint on his car windows and for having an unregistered vehicle on March 25 at 5:40 p.m. Kurt D. Castor, 43, of 7 Gibbon Court in Norwalk, was stopped on Danbury Road at Wilton Hills.

As police investigated they learned Castor was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of 8.3 grams of leaf marijuana and 500 mg of THC oil. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for the suspended license and is due in court April 3. He was released on a promise to appear. He was also ticketed for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, operating an unregistered vehicle, and having illegal tint.