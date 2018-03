Wilton Baptist Church, 254 Danbury Road, invites the community to its Holy Week services:

Thursday, March 29, 6:30 p.m., Agape meal.

Friday, March 30, 6 p.m., Good Friday service.

Sunday, April 1, 9 a.m., Easter breakfast.

Sunday, April 1, 9:45 a.m., Sunday School.

Sunday, April 1, 11 a.m., Easter Sunday Service.

There will also be an Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April, at 6:30, at Hillside Cemetery on Ridgefield Road.