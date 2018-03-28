History camp for spring break

Wilton Historical Society will offer Hands on History camp during spring break, April 9-13, from 9 to 3 each day at 224 Danbury Road. Twelve students in first through fifth grade will immerse themselves in a variety of activities, including making bread; weaving, mosaics, woodworking; making a sock puppet; Colonial cookery; and more.

There will be time every day to play outdoor games, learn something new, and make new friends. Bring lunch, daily snacks provided.

Hands on History camp is led by a certified instructor and three assistants. The cost per child is $375 for members, $475 for non-members.

To register, call museum educator Lola Chen at 203-762-7257 or email [email protected].