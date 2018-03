Wilton residents and pianists Sarah and Adam Whitney were selected by competitive audition to perform the music of Kabalevsky and Clementi, respectively, in the Mid-Season Musicales sponsored by the Associated Music Teachers League of New York at Christ and St. Stephen’s Church in New York City on March 11. Sarah, 13, and Adam, 9, are both students at the Pierrepont School in Westport and pupils of Danbury resident and piano teacher Edith G. Sullivan.