Coldwell Banker awards three

Bob Travers, Donna Burzynski and Ninfa Valella, real estate agents affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Wilton/Norwalk, have been recognized with the Coldwell Banker Awards.

Travers received the International President’s Circle award, which is given to the top 5% of all sales associates internationally. Burzynski received the International Diamond Society award given to the top 11% of all sales associates internationally and Valella, the International Sterling Society award, given to the top 17% internationally.

Travers, Burzynski and Valella work in Fairfield, Norwalk, Weston, Wilton and Ridgefield.

They are affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office at 77 Old Ridgefield Road.