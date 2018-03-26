Wilton High spring captains preview season on HAN

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools in preparation for the spring sports season. The fifth stop on the 2018 HAN FCIAC Spring Tour brought us to Wilton High School on Monday, March 26.

HAN Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains and members of the Warriors’ spring teams. Those interviews can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ baseball captains Dillon Lifrieri, Jack DiNanno and Kyle Phillips.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ boys track captains Richard Dineen and Chris Colbert.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ girls lacrosse captains Emmy Goodwin, Eva Greco and Paige Brown.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ girls track captains Andreen Reid, Cova Perez and Morgan McCormick .

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ girls tennis captains Cara Kilmartin and Arden Lee.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ softball captains Sophia Strazza and Hannah Belanger.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ boys lacrosse captains Joe Scarfi, Joe Murtha and Brian Calabrese.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ boys golf captain Devin Filaski.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ boys tennis captains Tor Aronson and Rithwik Shivram.

Here’s our interview with the Warriors’ girls golf captains Sophia Kammerman and Maya Fazio.