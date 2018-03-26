Making felt with needles

Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to learn how felt is created from wool or other animal fibers that are densely matted together on Saturday, April 7, from 11 to 12:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Felt is ideal for protecting against cold and insulating against heat, thus it has long been used for yurts, blankets, rugs, hats, boots and clothing. The workshop will explore needle felting, a term for using one or more felting needles by hand to create flat felt or felt sculpture. It does not involve knitting, and is a dry process of interlocking fibers. The workshop project is creating a needle felted animal friend. Children will help prepare a snack of apple roses.

The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; for non-members it is $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.