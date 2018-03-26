Cheruk, Buroker lead Wahoos at state meet

The Wilton Wahoos took third place at the 2018 CT Senior Championships held at Wesleyan University on March 8-11.

While there were numerous personal bests across the team, the highlight of the weekend was significant swims from senior captains Noah Cheruk and Catherine Buroker.

Cheruk placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:08:55, while Buroker set both a pool and team record with her first-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:51:38.

The following Wilton swimmers scored points for the team over the four-day meet:

Emma Babashak (eighth in the 500 free, ninth in the 1000 free, 10th in the 200 butterfly, and 19th in the 400 IM);

Arisa Cowe (sixth in the 1650 free, 15th in the 1000 free, and 16th in the 500 free);

Liela Hastings (18th in the 400 IM and 15th in the 200 breast);

Ellen Holmquist (third in the 400 IM, fifth in the 200 IM, ninth in the 200 breast and 500 free, and 13th in the 100 breast);

Taylor Loud (13th in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 free);

Katie Stevenson (11th in the 100 free and 19th in the 200 free);

Emily Walden (19th in the 200 breast).

“The CT Senior Championships proved to be a successful tune-up for our upcoming (Y nationals),” said Randy Erlenbach, director of competitive aquatics for the Wahoos.

With 15 swimmers achieving national qualifying times, the Wahoos will now set their sights on the upcoming YMCA National Championships in Greensboro, N.C., in April.