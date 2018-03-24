Letter: Public hearings best place to speak on budgets

To the Editors:

Every year, Wilton citizens come together at the Annual Town Meeting to adopt a budget that represents the will of Wilton’s citizens in the services they want and amount of taxes to be raised to fund those services. Wilton is a self-governing democracy where its citizens — all of its citizens — have a voice in shaping the spending priorities for our town.

The entire process is designed for our citizens to participate, to be heard and to have significant input into the town’s budget. And in the end, it is those same citizens that will vote on the budget at the Annual Town Meeting on May 1. In every way, it is your budget. The first, and probably best, opportunity for your voice to be heard is at the upcoming Board of Finance public hearings on the budgets.

On Monday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m., in the Middlebrook auditorium, the Board of Education will present their budget to the public. The majority of the meeting will be reserved for citizens to come forward and voice their opinion on the school budget.

On Tuesday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m., in Middlebrook auditorium, the Board of Selectmen will present their municipal services budget and capital projects that will require bonding if approved. Again, the majority of the meeting will be reserved for public comment.

On both nights, we will hear every citizen that wishes to speak, no matter how long it takes. There is no better way to be heard by the town’s elected officials than showing up and letting us know your opinion on the budgets.

Please attend the public hearings to be held March 26-27, stand up and be heard. After all, it is your town, your government and your vote. Make it count.

Jeffrey Rutishauser

Chairman, Board of Finance

Town of Wilton

Wilton, March 19