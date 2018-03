The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 16 through March 22, 2018.

158 Wolfpit Road: Joy Wotis EST to Kathleen H. Nicholson and Emily N. Hamlin, $399,000.

145 Catalpa Road: Vincent Von Zwehl and Concettina G. Caruso to Kuldar and Sandra V. Visnapuu, $685,000.

102 Wilton Crest: Kendra Marie Brown to Artur Michal Kalinowski, $152,000.