Wilton High celebrates world languages, cultures

Contributed photos

Wilton High School held its annual Festival of Languages last week, during which students got the chance to celebrate and learn about different cultures.

The first day of the festival, Monday, March 12, was jam-packed with events. Students got to hear about students’ experiences living abroad, learn about Francophone influence in the United States, see and learn Irish step dance, compete in Deutschland Hat Talent, inspired by Germany’s version of America’s Got Talent; and make Russian, French and Puerto Rican crafts.

Model Congress members also led a Congressional simulation regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, in the Little Theater that day.

On Wednesday, salsa and merengue dancing took place in the Little Theater and Music Theory & Composition 2 students created reimaginations of popular songs in the musical styles of various cultures. The school’s seventh annual World Languages Talent Show competition was also held that day in the Clune Center.

With the closing of school on Tuesday, March 13, due to inclement weather, the festival calendar was slightly modified and the three-day school-wide extravaganza was extended to Thursday, March 15.

That day, a panel of students led an open discussion in the Little Theater on issues including racism, gender equality, sexuality and cultural backgrounds. There was also a Kahoot trivia competition on Greek and Roman civilization, student-presented adaptations of traditional and current German fairy tales and stories, and Freeplay improvisational comedy shows.

The Festival of Languages is presented by the high school’s world language department.

